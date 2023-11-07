(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Aaron Lineberry, US Marine Corps & US Army

Albert Montgomery, US Marine Corps

Andrew Swan, US Air Force

Bill Barnhardt, US Army

Bob Lackey & John Elkins, US Marine Corps

Burgin Nesbitt, US Army Air Force

Carl Poe, US Navy

Charles Bowman, US Army

Charles Johnson Sr., Carl Johnson, Vanessa Johnson, US Navy

Curtis Hayes, US Army

Earl Wheeler, US Army

Eriq Rodriguez, NC Army National Guard

George Duncan, US Army

Gordon Driver, US Navy

Howard Michael, US Army

James Brown Jr., US Army

Jason Davis, US Navy

Jerry McCann, US Army

Johnny Murray, US Air Force

Johnny Terry & Claude Terry, US Navy and US Air Force

Joseph Hodgin, US Army

Kerwyn Jones, US Air Force

Kevin Walker, US Army

Robert Bethea, US Army

Robert Jackson, Rick Burnham & Marion Burnham, (all) US Army

Troy Gwynn, US Air Force

Vaughn “Boz” Bozman, US Army

Wardell Pendergrass, US Army

William “Bill” Rule Jr., US Navy

William Dillon, US Marine Corps

William Henry “Bill” Lashmit, US Army

Willie Johnson Jr., US Air Force

Willie Johnson Sr., US Army

Winford “RG” Davis, US Army

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.

See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.