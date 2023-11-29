(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans. Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Avery Frazier, US Army
- Burton Campbell, US Army
- Charlie Lamb, US Navy
- Clarence “Jack” Hill, US Army
- Franklin Clodfelter, US Army
- Helen Settle, US Army
- James Dunn, US Army
- Jesse Kepley Jr., US Army
- Joseph Stewart, US Air Force
- Joshua Jordan, US Army
- Lennie Daye, US Navy
- Leroy Taylor, US Navy
- Lester Holland, US Army
- Pierre Springs, US Navy
- Silas Michael, US Army
- Thomas Billings, US Army
- Thomas Joyce, US Army
See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.