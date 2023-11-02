(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Alfonzo Boyd, US Marine Corps
- Bill Ray, US Army
- Bobby Green Jr., US Army
- Bobby Hudson, US Army
- Bruce “Donnie” Ingle, US Marine Corps
- Cliff Harris, US Army
- Danny Fishel, US Army
- David Ledbetter, US Army
- Dionna Stinson, US Army
- Dr. Rev. Lester Boyd, US Army
- Dwight Story, US Air Force
- Franklin Deloatch Sr., US Nacy
- Garry Coltrane, US Army
- George Mitchell, US Air Force
- Jackie Brown, US Army
- Jimmy Florence Jr., US Marine Corps
- John Burns, US Army
- John Gulledge, US Marine Corps
- Justin Whitaker, US Air Force
- Lawrence Lorczak, US Army
- Michael Ross, US Marine Corps
- Rakwan Hayes, US Army National Guard
- Reginald “Reggie” Robbins, US Army
- Richard Berrier, US Army National Guard
- Ron Williams, US Marine Corps
- Roy “Doc” Branch, US Army
- Stephen Streit, US Air Force
- Tarita Miller, US Army
- Vernon Stone, US Army
- Walter Coggins, US Army
Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.
See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.