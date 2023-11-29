(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans. Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Allen Rhodes, NC Army National Guard
- Charlie Sheppard, US Marine Corps
- Damon Pinson, US Army
- David Gebhart, US Army
- Donald Whitaker, US Army
- Glenn Garrett Sr., US Navy
- Isaiah Marano, US Marine Corps
- James Tippins, US Army
- Jerry Evans, US Marine Corps
- John Hodges II, US Army
- John Schorr, US Army
- John Womack Jr., US Army
- Joseph Kellam, Army National Guard
- Kenneth Woodruff, US Army
- Marion Greene, US Army
- Michael Taylor, US Marine Corps
- Mike Wishon, US Army
- Milton Woodruff, US Marine Corps
- Norman Jones, US Army
- Roger Smith, US Navy
- Steve Oxford, US Air Force
- Tommy Knight, US Air Force
