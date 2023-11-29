(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans. Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Allen Rhodes, NC Army National Guard

Charlie Sheppard, US Marine Corps

Damon Pinson, US Army

David Gebhart, US Army

Donald Whitaker, US Army

Glenn Garrett Sr., US Navy

Isaiah Marano, US Marine Corps

James Tippins, US Army

Jerry Evans, US Marine Corps

John Hodges II, US Army

John Schorr, US Army

John Womack Jr., US Army

Joseph Kellam, Army National Guard

Kenneth Woodruff, US Army

Marion Greene, US Army

Michael Taylor, US Marine Corps

Mike Wishon, US Army

Milton Woodruff, US Marine Corps

Norman Jones, US Army

Roger Smith, US Navy

Steve Oxford, US Air Force

Tommy Knight, US Air Force

