(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Calvin Strange, US Navy
- Charles Mauney, US Army
- Charles Whittington, US Air Force
- Donney Howze, US Air Force
- Everette Kornegay, US Army & US Coast Guard
- G. Thomas Gale Jr., US Army
- Garland Simmons Sr., US Army
- Grady Kilby, US Army
- Harold Faucette, US Army
- Ira McClain, US Army
- Kenneth Leonard, US Air Force
- Lloyd Miller, US Army
- McCarthage Price, US Navy
- Revous Lon Burchfield Jr., US Air Force & Army National Guard
- Robert Lynch, US Marine Corps
- Ronnie Johnson Sr., US Army
See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.