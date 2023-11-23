(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Calvin Strange, US Navy

Charles Mauney, US Army

Charles Whittington, US Air Force

Donney Howze, US Air Force

Everette Kornegay, US Army & US Coast Guard

G. Thomas Gale Jr., US Army

Garland Simmons Sr., US Army

Grady Kilby, US Army

Harold Faucette, US Army

Ira McClain, US Army

Kenneth Leonard, US Air Force

Lloyd Miller, US Army

McCarthage Price, US Navy

Revous Lon Burchfield Jr., US Air Force & Army National Guard

Robert Lynch, US Marine Corps

Ronnie Johnson Sr., US Army

