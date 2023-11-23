(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Alton Thompson, US Army

Bill Poland, US Navy

Charlie Adams, US Army

Henry Sykes & Larry McSwaim & Sammy Trogdon & Lee Strider & Ronnie Hammond & Leon Davis & Harvey Richardson & Bobby Stutts & William Short & Jimmy Harvell, Vietnam Veterans

J. Lewis Brown, US Navy

Jeffrey Taylor, US Army

Myron Rhyne, US Army

Paul McCarthy, NC National Guard

Robert Payne, US Navy

Ronnie Wells, US Marines

Shannon Robbins, US Marines

Shirley Garis, US Army

William Thompson, US Marine Corps



