(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Alton Thompson, US Army
- Bill Poland, US Navy
- Charlie Adams, US Army
- Henry Sykes & Larry McSwaim & Sammy Trogdon & Lee Strider & Ronnie Hammond & Leon Davis & Harvey Richardson & Bobby Stutts & William Short & Jimmy Harvell, Vietnam Veterans
- J. Lewis Brown, US Navy
- Jeffrey Taylor, US Army
- Myron Rhyne, US Army
- Paul McCarthy, NC National Guard
- Robert Payne, US Navy
- Ronnie Wells, US Marines
- Shannon Robbins, US Marines
- Shirley Garis, US Army
- William Thompson, US Marine Corps
