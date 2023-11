(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Albert Jackson Jr., US Air Force

Angelo Enoch, US Army

Archer Butler & Tony Nguyen & Tanner Butler, US Army

Austin Atkins, US Marine Corps

Benjamin Bush, US Army

Braddy Jones, US Army

Camille Hatley, US Navy

Carson Glenn, US Air Force

Deward Gregson, Army Air Corp

Fred Heggs, US Air Force

Gregory Cochrane, US Army

Henry Kolivoski, US Air Force & Stephen Kolivoski, Army National Guard

Hunter Glenn, US Army

James Warren, US Army

Jeron Evans, US Army

Jimmie Lewallen, US Army

Joe Andrews, US Army

John Leonard, US Army

John Reece, US Navy

John Travis III, US Army & Army

JR Troxler, US Army

Kelsey King, US Air Force

Kelvin Engram, US Navy

Kit Young, US Air Force

Larry Crowder, US Army

Luther Allen, US Army

Marc Kellam, California National Guard

Marl Wescott, US Air Force

Norris Warren, US Army

Richard Herbin, US Army

Richard Macklin, US Army

Rickey Glenn, US Marine Corps

Robert Staples, US Army

Samuel Dennis, US Army

Scott Bennett, US Marine Corps

Suzy Bennett, US Marine Corps

Terry Hinshaw, US Army

Tom Twiddy, US Marine Corps

William Bingham, US Navy

