(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Alan Wilson, Air Force
- Alexandria Berry, US Navy & Isaiah Berry, US Army
- Andrew Harrison, US Navy
- Anthony & Jill Berry, US Army
- Anthony Bass, US Army
- Arthur Patterson, US Air Force Reserves
- Bennie Gordon, US Army
- Bobby Powell, US Marine Corps
- Bobby Sides, US Army
- Carl Smith, US Army
- Carol McCarther & Sylatheia Victor & Willie “Delana” Stinson-Webster, US Coast Guard
- Clayton Carlson, US Navy
- Daquwone Lutterloh, US Marine Corps
- David Gainey, US Army
- David Moore, US Army
- Derrick Graham Sr., US Army
- Dr. Glenn Perry, US Army
- Glenn Wilson, US Air Force
- Gray Grubbs, US Army
- Greg Hill, US Navy
- Harry Andrews, US Army
- Henry Stewart, US Navy
- Henry Williams Sr., US Navy
- Herman Shaw, National Guard & Air Force
- James Arbaugh, US Army
- James Broadnax, US Navy
- Jeff Leonard, US Army
- Jesse Williams, Army Reserves
- John Welborn, US Navy
- Josh Fogleman, US Navy
- Joshua Stewart, US Marine Corps
- Kenneth Thompson, US Air Force
- Kevin Stewart, US Army
- Larry Gibson, US Army
- Mack Marley, US Army
- Mark Gibbons, US Coast Guard
- Mark Stewart, US Navy
- Mateo Gomez Jr., US Navy
- Melvin Dick, US Air Force
- Mitchell Grimmett, US Air Force
- Norman Reid, US Army
- Roy Clemmons, US Army
- Roy Dodson, US Marine Corps
- Terry Nolen Sr., US Marine Corps
- Theodore Shealey, US Navy
- Thurman Coltrane, US Navy
- Tim Ward, US Air Force
- Tom Dillon, US Navy
- Tykil Florence, US Army
- Walker Davis, US Army
- Wayne Thompson, US Army
- William Hoots, Army Reserves
- William Kennedy Jr., US Navy
- Willie Bass, US Army
- Willie Carter, US Army
- Willie McIntyre Jr, US Army
See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.