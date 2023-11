(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Albert Parker, US Marine Corps

André Vick, US Marine Corps

Anthony Cummings, US Navy

Arnold Lowery, US Army

Ben Jones Jr., US Marine Corps

Bill Garner, US Army

Bo Parker, US Marine Corps

Bob Valliere, US Air Force

Caleb Vestal, US Army

Carl Reddeck Jr., US Marine Corps

Charles Gillis, US Army

Charles Jackson Sr., US Army

Charles Lowder, US Army

Charlie Riley, US Army

Clarence Hill, US Army

Cleo McMasters, US Army

Clifford Lambeth, US Marine Corps

Donald Hilling, US Army

Donald Holt, US Navy

Donald Philip, US Air Force

Douglas Inman, US Army

Dustin Gallimore, US Air Force

Earl Rife, US Army

Eckard Garvin, US Army

Ed Barber, US Air Force

Elizabethe Freeman, US Air Force

Fitzgerald Bolden, US Army

Harold James, US Marine Corps

Hugh Sexton Jr., US Army

Jackie Conway, US Army

James Albini, US Marine Corps

James Arbaugh, US Army

James Dillon, US Army

James Douglas Jr., US Army

James Liner, US Army

James Sims, US Army

Jennings Best, US Marine Corps

Jerry Conrad, US Marine Corps

Jerry Weeks, US Navy

Jim Schwochow, US Army

Jim Trent, US Army

Joe Andrews, US Army

John Washington, US Army

Kenneth Woodruff, US Army

Kurt Janke, US Army

Larry Gibson, US Army

Mayo Webb, US Army

Michelle Woodruff, US Navy

Mike Blankenship, US Navy

Milton Woodruff, US Marine Corps

Ralph Conley, US Air Force

Raymond Jackson Sr., US Marine Corps

Raymond Johnson, US Marine Corps

Rev. Freeman Brooks, US Marine Corps

Richard Dickinson, Army National Guard

Richard Johnson Sr., US Army

Rufus Mounce, US Navy

Shelby Torain, US Navy

Shelton Conway, US Army

Thomas Chaney, US Marine Corps

Thomas Riley, US Army

Tim & Laura Barfield, US Air Force

Victor Brown, US Army

Wayne Coggins, US Army

William Meeks Jr., US Army

William Miles, US Army

William Money, US Marine Corps

