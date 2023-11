(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

A.T. Stone, US Coast Guard

Antinain Knight, US Air Force

Cameron Bray, NC National Guard; David Bray, US Army; Chris Bray, Army Reserve

Carey Lynn Harris, US Air Force

Cecil Denny, US Marine Corps

Charles Nelson & Charles Nelson II, US Navy

Clarence Bowman, US Army

Connie Steadman, US Air Force

Cortelyou Badgett Jr., US Army

Daniel Lloyd, US Navy

Darwin Russell, US Navy

Derrick Curtis, US Army

Dewey Gaines, US Army

Fred Henderson Jr., US Air Force

George Johnson, US Marine Corps

James Shipley Jr., US Army

Jerry Craven, US Army

John Robinson, US Army

Kenneth Wagner, US Army

Kim McCollum, US Navy

Lacy Garrett, US Air Force

Larry Howard Jr, US Army

Larry Osborne, US Army

Leo Sienkiewicz , US Army Air Corps.

Leonard Coleman, US Army

Lloyd Lee Pinnix, US Air Force

Lloyd McNeil, US Army

Louis Smith, US Army

Mark Gregory, US Air Force

Marvin Sandifer, US Navy

Michael Ray Leonard, US Marine Corps.

Paul Rogers, US Army

Raymond Goss, AIR National Guard

Rev. Dr. Anthony Berry & Jill Berry, US Army

Rez Hester, US Marine Corps.

Robert Dahmer, US Navy

Robert Stockard, US Army

Ronnie Phipps II, US Air Force

Russell Scales, US Navy

Samuel Shaw, Army Air Force

Scott Dimmette, US Navy

Shelton McKay, US Army

Sid Luck, US Marine Corps

Steven Horne, US Army

Thomas Yarbrough, US Army

Tyler Jones, US Army

Tyrell Morris, US Navy

Wayne Shaw, Army National Guard

William “Mike” Welch, US Marine Corps

William Hunt, US Army

William Shoffner, US Army

William Terrell, US Army

Zan Ray Dean, US Air Force

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.

