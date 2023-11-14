(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Aaron Hedgecock, US Marine Corps

Alan McNeil, US Army

Alvin Moser Jr., US Navy

Bert Mitchell, US Navy

Bill Corbett, US Army Air Force

C.W. Cox, US Army

Cecil Corbett, US Navy

Clifford Hearne, US Army

Coy Hennis , US Marine Corps

Daniel Hedgecock, US Marine Corps

Derek Atkins, US Marine Corps

Frank Myers, US Army Air Force

Hardin Bullin, US Army

Harry Lee Scoggins, US Army

Harry Sweet, US Army

James Barrett, US Army

Jeff Welborn, US Marine Corps

Jeremy Hutchens, US Army

Jimmy Everhart, US Army

John David Jackson, US Army

Johnny Rouse Jr., Army National Guard

Johny Stowe, US Army

Jonathan Welborn, US Marine Corps

Joseph Grizzard, US Army

Katrina McNeil, US Army

Larry Mahaffey Sr., US Army

Leslie “Buster” Smith & Bill Fogelman, US Army

M.K. Moore, US Navy

Marvin Driggers, US Army

Michael Bunn, US Army

Milford Bliss, US Navy

Paul Sumner, US Marine Corps

Raymond Venable, US Navy

Ricky Nelson, Army National Guard

Robert Ray Black Jr., US Army

Ryan Hennis, US Air Force

Steven Duncan, US Marine Corps

Tony Hines, US Army

Vernell Little, US Army

Vickie Rich, US Army

Willard Gannaway, US Army

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.

See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.