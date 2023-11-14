(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Abe Morris, US Cavalry
- Bill Reddick, US Marine Corps
- Bob Monroe, US Navy
- Charles Price, US Army
- Chase Monroe, US Marine Corps
- Corena Monroe, US Navy
- Danarius Edwards, US Army
- Darren Scales, Army National Guard
- David Westmoreland Jr., US Army
- Derek Atkins, US Marine Corps
- Edward Lovett, US Army
- Edward Pegram, US Army
- Floyd Cable, US Army
- Fred Robbins, US Navy
- Freddie Gilliam, US Navy
- Frederick Farabee, US Army
- Harold Willard, US Army
- James Bell, US Air Force
- James Brown, Leo Moore, Bernie Bailey Sr., Army & Bernie Bailey Jr., Army National Guard & Greg Moore, US Air Force
- James Shaw, US Navy
- James Smithson, US Army
- Jerry Bean, US Navy
- Larry Forshee, US Air Force
- Leon Roseboro, US Air Force
- LeRoy Cheek, US Air Force
- Luis Valdezcruz, US Army
- Mitchell Gibson, US Army
- Mitchell Martin, US Marine Corps
- Noah Lehman, US Army
- Paul Britt, US Army
- Ralph Sykes, US Marine Corps
- Richard Travers Jr., US Army
- Robert Dayton, US Army Air Force
- Robert Whipkey, Kyle Goudey, Darla Goudey, all US Army
- Rodney Simpson, US Army
- Ronnie Ellison, US Army & NC National Guard
- Skip Morris, US Navy
- Tom Chapman, US Navy
- Tommy Robinette, US Army
- Tracy Mayhew, US Air Force
- Waymon Monroe Sr., US Army
- William Steward Jr., US Army
- Willie Kendall, US Army
- Winfred Mings, US Army
Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.
