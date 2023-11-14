(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Abe Morris, US Cavalry

Bill Reddick, US Marine Corps

Bob Monroe, US Navy

Charles Price, US Army

Chase Monroe, US Marine Corps

Corena Monroe, US Navy

Danarius Edwards, US Army

Darren Scales, Army National Guard

David Westmoreland Jr., US Army

Derek Atkins, US Marine Corps

Edward Lovett, US Army

Edward Pegram, US Army

Floyd Cable, US Army

Fred Robbins, US Navy

Freddie Gilliam, US Navy

Frederick Farabee, US Army

Harold Willard, US Army

James Bell, US Air Force

James Brown, Leo Moore, Bernie Bailey Sr., Army & Bernie Bailey Jr., Army National Guard & Greg Moore, US Air Force

James Shaw, US Navy

James Smithson, US Army

Jerry Bean, US Navy

Larry Forshee, US Air Force

Leon Roseboro, US Air Force

LeRoy Cheek, US Air Force

Luis Valdezcruz, US Army

Mitchell Gibson, US Army

Mitchell Martin, US Marine Corps

Noah Lehman, US Army

Paul Britt, US Army

Ralph Sykes, US Marine Corps

Richard Travers Jr., US Army

Robert Dayton, US Army Air Force

Robert Whipkey, Kyle Goudey, Darla Goudey, all US Army

Rodney Simpson, US Army

Ronnie Ellison, US Army & NC National Guard

Skip Morris, US Navy

Tom Chapman, US Navy

Tommy Robinette, US Army

Tracy Mayhew, US Air Force

Waymon Monroe Sr., US Army

William Steward Jr., US Army

Willie Kendall, US Army

Winfred Mings, US Army

