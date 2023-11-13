(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Bernie Lodzinski, US Marine Corps

Bill Mangum, US Air Force

Bruce Wall, Us Army

Carl Riffe, US Air Force

Daniel Brewer, US Army

Daniel Lloyd, US Navy

David Barham, US Air Force

David Hicks Jr., US Air Force

Dennis Williford, US Air Force

Don Ray Jones Sr. , US Navy

Donald Henley & Joseph Henley, Donald- US Army Joseph- Air Force

Douglas Payne, US Navy

Drew Renaud, US Army

Ernesto Galvan , US Army

Garland McKinney & Michael McKinney, US Air Force

Haywood J. Miller, US Marine Corps

Haywood N. Miller, US Air Force

Howard Webb Sr., US Army

Jake Sterling, US army

James Smith, US Army

James Walker, US Air Force

Jeffrey Hill, US Coast Guard

Jeffrey Saunders, US Army

Jerry Smith, US Army

John Webb, US Army

Junior Rogers, US Army

Keith Snow, US Army

Ken Clay, US Army

Leslie Hall Jr., US Navy

Lester Varner, US Air Force

Michael Potter, US Marine Corps & US Army

Noah Whicker, US Army

Richard Herbin, US Army

Rick and Marsha Renaud, US Army

Robert Barnes, US Army

Richard Coltrane, US Army

Robert Grady, US Marine Corps

Roscoe “Bud” Edwards, US Army

Roy “Butch” Brown , US Army

Roy Lewis Robinson Sr., US Navy

Steve Jenkins, US Army

Thomas Mankins, US Marine Corps

Tim Paschal, US Navy

Vernon Watson Sr., US Army

Will Mitchell, US Army

