(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Allen Roy, US Air Force
- Billy Jones, US Navy
- Billy Steele, US Army
- Bobby Redmon, US Army
- Chuck Smith, US Marine Corps
- Clarence Redmon, US Army
- Curtis Matier Sr., US Army
- Daniel Aldridge, US Marine Corps
- David Ledbetter, US Army
- Dennis Lockett, US Marine Corps
- Dionna Stinson, US Army
- Gabriel Harvey, US Army
- Garrett Knotts, US Army
- Harold Benfield, US Navy
- Jacob DeHart, NC National Guard
- James Woodlief, US Army
- Jason Blackstock, US Air Force
- Jerry Jones Sr., US Army
- Jesse Aldridge, US Navy
- Jim Serber, US Army
- Jimmy Cheek, US Army
- Lindsey Evans, US army
- Othell Surratt, US Army
- Patrick Preslar, US Army
- Percy White Sr., US Army
- Philip Grant, US Army
- Richard “Danny” Chisholm, US Army
- Richard Schweikert, US Marine Corps
- Richard Thompson, US Air Force
- Robert Baxter, US Army
- Robert Russ III, US Army
- Robert Russ Jr., US Army
- Robert Russ Sr., US Army
- Roger Southard, US Air Force
- Thomas Smith Jr., US Navy
- Thomas Wilson, US Navy
- Ulysses White, US Army
- W.R. Smith, US Army
- Willie Dukes Sr., US Marine Corps
