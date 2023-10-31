(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Brett Thompson, US Army National Guard
- Buster Faircloth, US Army
- Craig Branning, US Air Force
- Danny Paschal, US Marine Corps
- David Burnett, US Army
- Eddie Jenkins, US Army
- Emily Jenkins, US Army
- Ercell Branning, US Army & US Air Force
- Ernest Bowles, US Army
- Everette Miller, US Army
- Fred Robbins Sr., US Navy
- G. Doak Gallimore, US Army
- George Meeks, US Navy
- Glenn Pourcho, US Navy
- Harold Teeter, US Army
- Howard Davis, US Navy
- Hugh Walker, US Marine Corps
- Jeff Ferko, US Marine Corps
- Jim Lynch, US Marine Corps
- John Allen III, US Army
- Josh Bruner, US Army
- JoVaun Stewart, US Navy
- Larry Cuthberson, US Marine Corps
- Miguel Cruz, US Army
- Norman Thornlow, US Marine Corps
- Willard Brandon, US Air Force
- William Kelley, US Army
Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.
See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.