(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Brett Thompson, US Army National Guard

Buster Faircloth, US Army

Craig Branning, US Air Force

Danny Paschal, US Marine Corps

David Burnett, US Army

Eddie Jenkins, US Army

Emily Jenkins, US Army

Ercell Branning, US Army & US Air Force

Ernest Bowles, US Army

Everette Miller, US Army

Fred Robbins Sr., US Navy

G. Doak Gallimore, US Army

George Meeks, US Navy

Glenn Pourcho, US Navy

Harold Teeter, US Army

Howard Davis, US Navy

Hugh Walker, US Marine Corps

Jeff Ferko, US Marine Corps

Jim Lynch, US Marine Corps

John Allen III, US Army

Josh Bruner, US Army

JoVaun Stewart, US Navy

Larry Cuthberson, US Marine Corps

Miguel Cruz, US Army

Norman Thornlow, US Marine Corps

Willard Brandon, US Air Force

William Kelley, US Army

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.

See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.