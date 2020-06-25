Rookie officer talks about patrolling his hometown of Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At the beginning of every shift, Burlington Police Officer Bralin Haith checks his personal protective gear and the lights and sirens on his cruiser to make sure they are ready for another shift.

Haith wasn’t sure about joining Burlington police. Six months later though, he is confident he made the right decision.

“It’s everything I expected to be and more,” Haith said. “I didn’t expect the paperwork that goes with law enforcement. But outside of paperwork, it’s everything I expected it to be.”

Looking back, Haith said it made sense for him to become a police officer. There’s a tradition of military service in his family. Haith continued the practice of giving by joining the military and coming home to patrol Burlington. Plus, Haith thought becoming a Burlington police officer was a great way to thank a member of the force he met when he was younger.

“Awesome Wendy that’s what I call her,” Haith said. “She helped me a lot growing up on Center Avenue and I appreciate her for that and I am trying to give back the way she gave to me.”

It was a special day for Haith when he patrolled his childhood neighborhood. It gave him a chance to stop his car, get out and play and talk to the kids at Tucker Street Apartments.

“Try to surround yourself with positive people and positive role models to help mold you so you can do this type of work,” Haith said.

Haith knows he still has a lot to learn. But in some ways, he is ahead of the learning curve.

“I think I have an advantage versus other people that are not from Burlington. I know the streets, I know a good amount of people here. I don’t know everyone, but there is a good handful of people that I know,” Haith said.