Rockingham County Public Library bookmobile stopping at busy shopping centers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 concerns have closed schools and community centers, the same places the Rockingham County Public Library bookmobile stops. So the library has come up with a new plan. During the month of May, the bookmobile will stop at busy shopping centers. On this day, librarian Leigh Baillargeon is driving the bookmobile.

“It’s great. This is the greatest job I’ve ever had. I love it,” Baillargeon said. “The people are so happy to see us and we are happy to see them. They are like our family.”

Three times a week, the bookmobile stops at busy shopping centers so patrons can pick up books or movies they checkout ahead of time. Also, busy shopping centers give more people a chance to use the bookmobile’s free Wi-Fi.

“We are providing internet Wi-Fi for parents and kids to do their homework or just contact us to order books for curbside pickup at the branch too,” Baillargeon said.

When the bookmobile isn’t parked, it’s on the road, helping out the popular curbside service.

“We will send them to the branches and the branches will get them ready and hand them out to the people who can get out to the branches,” Baillargeon said.

Baillargeon then described another service the bookmobile offers, a sense of community.

“A patron was a member of a book club. They can’t meet now. So she came here, rolled down her window and we talked about books and she asked for recommendations. It was another way for her to get her book fix,” Baillargeon said.

Alamance County Public Libraries also has a mobile service. On average, about 30 people log into their Wi-Fi service.

The mobile service schedules for Alamance and Rockingham counties is on their websites.