Robin’s owner passed away just months after adoption. Now, she’s in need of a good forever home.

Energetic, absolutely beautiful, fun, Robin would be perfect for an active family.

If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, someone to play with and go for long walks with, look no further! Robin is a 1-year-old, 50-pound German Shepherd mix. She is dog selective at the shelter so we think she would do best in a home as the only dog.

She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter in February of 2020 as a stray and was adopted. She, unfortunately, came back into the shelter after her new owner passed away.

Robin is looking for just the right family to call her own. If you are interested in meeting Robin call GCAS at (336) 641-3401.