Ride an ‘animal’ around the North Carolina Zoo? Now you can!

ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you’ve ever wanted to ride an animal at the North Carolina Zoo, you’re in luck–sort of.

The North Carolina Zoo is now offering Rydables, motorized animal buggies that you can ride throughout the park.

It costs $5 to hop on board and another $0.33 for each minute after. That’s $19.80 an hour, and there’s no time limit.

You can track them down to the North America exhibit and Junction Plaza if you’re hoping to take a ride.

There are signs explaining how to download the app and use it to pay for your ride.

The Rydables are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are sanitized between rentals. There is a 350 pound weight limit.

You must be at least 12 years old to ride alone. Adults ages 18 and older can ride with a child in front.