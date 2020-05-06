Retired Davidson County teacher brings live music to his neighbors with trumpet shows

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A retired teacher in Davidson County has been bringing some live music to his neighbors in the past few days.

“If I could bring any joy to anybody’s life, that’s all I need,” Chuck Miller said.

Chuck has been playing the trumpet for the past 60 years and thanks to some motivation from his wife, in lieu of playing with the church band, he’s been playing in his yard and gathered a small audience.

“I thought it might be uplifting to hear it outside and I’ve enjoyed it and I think the neighbors have too,” said Shirley Miller, Chuck’s wife.

He will play for about 15 minutes with a variety of gospel music, patriotic music and even some jazz.

“During these times now, people are not getting out so they need some outlet and music is one way to maybe relax a bit and take off some of the tension and pressure,” Chuck said.

His nightly playing has gathered a small audience that watches from a distance on golf carts.

“We’re gonna try to hear him every time he plays now,” Margaret Beck said.

“I love to hear his music and I’m proud of him for doing it,” Shirley Miller said.

Chuck is looking forward to the day when he can get back in the audience at a local live show.