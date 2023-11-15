(WGHP) — Do you know a woman who has made an impact in the community?

We are currently seeking nominations for our Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad contest.

We are looking for local women who have inspiring stories and who exemplify community contribution and self-achievement. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. It’s our way of recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.

FOX8’s panel of judges will review eligible entries, and four Piedmont Triad women will be selected as finalists. One of the four finalists will be named Piedmont Triad’s Woman of the Year and will win a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice!

The winner of the Piedmont Triad’s Woman of the Year will then be considered for recognition as one of seven regional Women of the Year. Finally, one woman will be selected as Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of 2024.

Nominations for Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2024 are open from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, 2023. Only one entry is allowed per person.

Meet last year’s finalists

Susan Hunt

Asheboro, N.C.

After losing her teenage son Keaton to drugs, Susan discovered what she calls her "servant's heart." Through Keaton's Place, she's now helping others to overcome addiction.

Dr. Irish Spencer

Greensboro, N.C.

Dr. Spencer's son was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight, and she isn't the only local mom to have lost a child to gun violence. In Tré's memory, she's now working with moms to help them navigate life after tragedy.

Sylvia Mayon

Guilford County, N.C.

Sylvia's life changed when she adopted Kona, a dog that had been abandoned and was desperate for love. After he passed, she made a decision: "I vowed to be a voice for other abandoned and neglected animals."

Vicki Miller

High Point, N.C.

As a principal, Vicki saw families' struggles firsthand. While she was able to do some to help, she always felt like it wasn't enough. Now, she's spending her retirement going that extra mile.

