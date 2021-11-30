Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Reel Threads is bringing the beauty of the outdoors to High Point

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has some of the best outdoor living…anywhere.

Fisherman are often the best at finding great spots to see nature up close.

One man is working to enjoy some of nature’s beauty any time, and it’s made in North Carolina.

You can visit Reel Threads at 1312 Long Street, Suite 106 in High Point, or you can visit their website.

They’re offering something special right now: private shopping for groups. You and up to eight people can have the store to yourselves, along with appetizers and drinks.

Just visit their website or their Facebook page to find out more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter