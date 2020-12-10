Randolph County teacher a finalist for highest teaching award in the US

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — For eight years now, Sarah Wood Remery has been doing what she loves — teaching 4th graders.

“You never know what is going to come up,” she said. “You never know the different questions they are going to have or those moments they finally get something.”

The Trindale Elementary School teacher works to make learning fun and her efforts are getting noticed.

“It’s just very honoring, very humbling and I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” said Remery, who has been selected as one of three North Carolina finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science. It’s the highest honor bestowed on teachers by the U.S. Much of her recognition comes down to making learning fun and the reactions of her students.

“When you can push the kids and find a way to make it fun — that they don’t even realize all the work they are doing or the levels they can reach — until you push them,” she said.

Remery says a winner is expected to be announced in a year but no matter who wins it’s the kids she says that deserve it just as much.

“I told them part of this award was to them because the judge was impressed with them,” she said.