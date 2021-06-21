Quinton can ‘cuddle for hours’, so open up your arms for this friendly, playful boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This beautiful boy loves long walks and cuddles!

Meet Quinton, he’s a 1-year-old Catahoula mix. He’s 52 pounds, and a total sweetheart who can play (or cuddle!) for hours! He’s been at the shelter for 75 days, which is just 74 days too long!

Quinton is heartworm positive, but he’s currently undergoing his treatment through the shelter, thanks to the generosity of the Have a Heart Fund. Heartworms are totally curable, and not contagious at all. So Quinton will be all good to go soon.

Because Quinton is heartworm positive, he’s available through the shelter’s Foster to Adopt program while he undergoes his treatment.

If you have room in your home for a beautiful, playful boy, give the Guilford County Animal Shelter a call at (336) 641-3401 or email them at PetAdoption@GuilfordCountyNC.gov