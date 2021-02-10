Project 2021, part 8: Local people talk about the lessons they learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic

If there was ever anything we can all agree on, these past twelve months have been tough.

But maybe we have a way of making them — really, everything — tougher than it needs to be? Katie Tanner thinks so.

“We make life too hard, we make life too everything,” she said, about how many of us tend to worry too much about, well, everything.

Randy Smith gets that. He and his wife, Angela, have largely shut down what was an extensive social life. They used to go out to dinner regularly but now tend to stay at home to be safe.

“You lose the motivation to go do everything because you never know what’s out there or what you’re going to run into,” Randy said. “I’ve turned into kind of a homebody nerd.”

Both Katie and Randy are staying positive to the degree that they can. So is Flavia Nazareth. She owned an art studio in High Point from which she taught classes – and she still does teach, but now it’s all online.

“I see a silver lining in this year, I see the half-full glass, honestly,” Flavia said. “There was, of course, a lot of pain that’s undeniable. But I think people started to care about other people more.”

See the lessons all of these subjects of our series say they learned, through the last year, in this Project 2021 report.