Principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating Andrews High School Class of 2021 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County principal went viral for he belted out to the graduating Class of 2021, “I Will Always Love You.”

The video was shot by Winston McGregor, a member of the Guilford County Schools Board of Education.

In the video, Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, sings out, “I hope life treats you kind, and I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of, and I’m wishing you joy and happiness.

But above all this, I wish you love. And I will always love you.”

Applause from the audience grew as the principal got closer to the chorus. As he belted out the titular line, the crowd erupted in cheers.

The song was originally by Dolly Parton and famously covered by Whitney Houston.