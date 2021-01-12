‘Precious and playful’ Hallie and Finn are looking for a home where they can grow up and grow old

These sweethearts are 12-week old Hallie and Finn!

Hallie, a female brown and white classic tabby, and Finn, a mal silver-striped tabby, are precious and playful. They enjoying playing and cuddling with their human caretakers. Both are currently searching for a family to call their own. These two adorable kittens are available together or to separate forever families

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.