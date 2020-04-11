Prayer Pocket Ministries spreads message of faith amid coronavirus pandemic

Sewers across the country are using their skills to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Bobbie Frazier is doing that too – but she’s not making masks.

She’s sewing pockets that contain prayers.

“We’re treading in unknown waters, all of us are, and unprecedented trials,” Frazier said.

Frazier is one of the co-founders of Prayer Pocket Ministries.

The sewers involved with the ministry make pouches that contain Biblical prayers to help people connect with God.

Frazier says the prayer cards inside the pouches can guide people at different stages in their faith walk, including new Christians.

FOX8 initially featured the ministry in 2018.

The ministry is still filling orders for anyone who wants a prayer pocket, but it’s also providing guidance on social media through the month of April.

The themes will be based on words starting with the letter P, including passion, peace, and praise.

“I believe that this time that we’re going through right now is going to show us how we’re going to have a prayer time that’s unprecedented,” Frazier said.

To request a prayer pocket, email prayerpockets@gmail.com.