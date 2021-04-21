Pools in the Triad prepare to reopen

It’s another summer of the pandemic, but things are already looking up.

With more people getting vaccinated, will everything be back to normal?

Pools across the Triad are getting prepped for reopening.

Guilford County Parks staff told FOX8 they don’t know when or how their aquatic centers will reopen.

But other places are already getting started to open their doors.

“Today, we’re getting ready to clean the pools,” said Normalinda Gonzalez Hammond.

Hammond is the membership co-director for the Friendly Park Pool in Greensboro.

She and the board are taking the dive to prepare for a summer of fun.

“This year, we will be able to reopen at 100 percent capacity,” Hammond said. “We’re thrilled because this year shouldn’t look too different compared to what it looked like in the past.”

She told FOX8 they’re using the restrictions and protocols they had in place in 2020, as an outline.

“Every day, our lifeguards will be sanitizing. But we will also have sanitizing stations for our own members,” Hammond said. “Masks [will be required] when entering the pool or areas in the restroom or snack bar, and wherever you’re not able to socially distance.”

But it will be a little bit more relaxed.

They’re getting rid of the reservation system.

Swim lessons, swim team practices, and meets get the green flag.

High Point and Greensboro city pools are getting worked on over the next couple of weeks.

FOX8 was told many of the changes made, will be in the way the pool operates and capacity limits.

In Winston-Salem, city splash pads are already running on full blasts.

City leaders told FOX8 guests are responsible for social distancing themselves.

The city pools are getting prepped to reopen Memorial Day weekend.

The team at Friendly Park pool told FOX8 they’re already cleaning up and gearing up for the start of summer because it’s important to them and their more than 300 families.

“With so many things being closed to families and children in the last year, this was still open,” Hammond said. “[Last year we had] good summer fun at the pool, and we’re just happy to be able to do that again.”