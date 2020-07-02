Pools and splash pads open for the season in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A dip in the pool or a run through the sprinkler — easy ways to cool off in the summer heat. But since the pandemic, public pools and splash pads in Winston-Salem had delayed opening until Wednesday morning.

“I was counting down the days,” mom Sara Morales said.

Parents in Winston-Salem were excited to take their kids to one of the city’s six splash pads that opened for the summer this week.

“Let them play somewhere other than our own backyard,” Jerica Fox said.

Even though the water wasn’t running for part of the morning at Sedge Garden Park, the kids there still took advantage of their trip to the splash pad.

“It’s a change of scenery. They’re happy to be out of the house anyway,” Fox said.

At Hathaway Park, Morales arrived not long after the splash pad was turned on for the season.

“Just the fact that it’s open. The kids needed to see other little people,” Morales said.

Her two kids have been cooped up for months because of the pandemic.

“We plan on staying for a few hours,” Morales said.

Although the health crisis hasn’t affected aquatics too much, Leah Friend with Winston-Salem Parks and Rec told FOX8 to prepare for some changes when visiting city pools.

“There are markers on the deck for lifeguards to kind of help tell citizens to spread out a little bit,” Friend said.

She recommends coming in your bathing suit and bringing your own snacks. Pools will only open to 50 percent capacity and will close periodically throughout the day for cleaning. So plan accordingly to make a splash. City pools and splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day through Oct. 31.

Winston-Salem Parks and Rec will offer special sessions each morning at city pools for senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems. There will be a separate session for open swim.