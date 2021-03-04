Plans for rail station in Lexington Depot District moving forward

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Plans for a passenger rail station, restaurants and office space are one step closer to becoming a reality in Lexington’s Depot District.

“We’re making new visions and new dreams,” Mayor Newell Clark said.

The new plans for the passenger rail station will connect Lexington with the rest of the southeast.

Clark and the city council signed off on an agreement with the North Carolina Railroad and the North Carolina Department of Transporation. It begins with the final plans of the $25 million project, which is primarily funded by a federal government grant.

“Once you get the dollars that’s kind of puts this project from no longer being an ‘if’ project to ‘when’ project,” Clark said.

The first priority for engineers is fixing a bend in the railroad, which could happen as soon as this year. Clark told FOX8 construction on the project should be complete by 2026.

“You’re going to see all of this completely transformed,” he said. “You’ll start seeing work happening here in terms of on the roads, the road improvements, the sidewalks, the streetscapes, the rail improvements, all of that is going to start happening this year.”

The Depot District will offer more than just a train ticket to another city. New restaurants, bars, office space and more are in the works. Clark said several building permits have been approved.

“Our children and the generations that are behind us, they’re going to have a new experience with Lexington than what our grandparents might’ve had,” Clark said.

Two breweries have opened in the Depot District including Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse and Bull City Ciderworks.