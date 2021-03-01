Piedmont woman uses skills she learned as teacher to start stuffed animal business

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — After fourteen years as a preschool teacher, Tanya Bolton suddenly found herself without a job because of the pandemic.

“So I had to make a change.I needed something to do besides sit at home. I also have two children that are still at home. And we were doing the remote learning,” Bolton said.

She’s not the sit at home and do nothing type. Even while she was teaching, she used her spare time putting to work the skills she had learned in middle school home-ec class.

“I was making just stuffed animals just for a hobby, just to do crafts shows on the weekends, but I didn’t really know what I was doing with them. I didn’t have a direction for it,” Bolton said.

Then she opened an online store on Etsy she called the Firefly patch.

My vision is to be a light in the dark,” she said. “And when you look out in the dark sky…in the summer, you see those fireflies, which are to me very comforting growing up here in North Carolina.”

Comforting is also what she hopes each one her stuffed animals will be for children in special situations to some with special needs.

“Right before Christmas, I had a mom contact me and asked me if I could make an animal that matched her son. He was born without part of his left arm,” Bolton said.

She made him “Lucky” the horse, complete with a little horseshoe on his shorter limb.

“The business kind of picked up, and I realized then that my passion is for these animals, is for sewing is for helping out people,” Bolton said.

It’s no longer a hobby. She’s now even selling her creations on Amazon.

“I am in here sewing all the time. My kids will tell you while they’re online learning, they hear the sound of the sewing machine, and they sometimes hear it late at night too,” Bolton said.

It may have started as a nightmare, losing her job, but Bolton ended up following a dream she never imagined.

You can find her stuffed animals on Etsy and Amazon under he name Firefly Patch.

She also sells them in Lewisville at The Gallery by Lewisville Vintage.