Piedmont woman takes part in run to raise awareness for Down syndrome

Over the weekend, a Piedmont woman was a part of a team of runners from all over the country who participated in a run to raise awareness for Down syndrome. In this COVID era, she did her part of the relay without ever leaving her house. She did her run virtually right there with her motivation — her sister — by her side.

Tiffany McDowell was athletic growing up, however, she never considered herself a runner. But after her mother passed away after a battle with breast cancer in 2009, she signed up for the Koman Race for the Cure.

“So I went from running five Ks to a half marathon within that year and then soon after a full marathon and just fell in love with it. So running has been the thing that gets me through the hardest times of my life,” she said.

While Tiffany finds peace in running, she also likes to run for a purpose which led her to the “Run for 3.21”

“I learned about the run through Facebook. I follow the National Down Syndrome Society. Obviously, it’s an organization that benefits people like my sister Mallory. So, it’s near and dear to my heart,” she said.

The relay was originally scheduled to end on March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day, thus the name “Run for 3.21;” 260 Miles from the U.N. in New York to the steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC, but the pandemic forced a change of plans, and the relay became virtual.

“Instead of in March, we’re gonna do it in October. And the reason they chose October was because October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. So, it just kind of worked out. So, some of us are doing treadmill or on the road. A little combination of both,” she said.

Doing things virtually has become common, plus it allows McDowell and the other runners to complete their mission.

“The most important thing is we’ve got the funds to help with programs and resources that are going to benefit people with Down syndrome. And then second to that is it just brings the awareness. Now we’re sharing on social media. We’re sharing on our business page. We’re putting the links for the fundraiser. So, we’ve had six more months to spread the word that this is going on,” she said.

Simply put, Mallory, who likes to work out, too, is Tiffany’s why — her motivation

“She’s, to me, an example of how we should live. And I think we’ve mislabeled disability. I think we need more people like her and less of the bitterness and the ugliness in the world. And I think that’s part of the reason why she has half a million TikTok followers because people are seeking out some kind of positivity,” she said.

The TikTok videos are an extension of the business the sisters share, Mallory Paige Designs, which makes bracelets