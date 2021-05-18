Piedmont Triad Partnership names Michael S. Fox as next president

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad Partnership on Tuesday announced Michael S. Fox will join the organization as president, effective Sept. 1.

Stan Kelly, the current president and CEO, will continue as CEO during a year-long transition period, after which Fox will take on the CEO role as well.

“Nobody is better connected or suited to take our regional economic development efforts to the next level than Mike Fox,” said Jim Melvin, president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and member of the PTP Board of Directors, in a news release. “In addition to his successful legal career, Mike’s extensive experience as the N.C. Board of Transportation Chairman, member of the N.C. Railroad Company Board and longstanding statewide relationships make him the ideal candidate to continue the economic momentum and collaboration in the Carolina Core established under Stan Kelly’s leadership.”

As president, Fox will lead regional efforts to promote the strengths and opportunities of the Carolina Core, partnering with economic development professionals and stakeholders, to build on strategies to recruit and win new businesses and jobs to the region, the release said. While leading PTP, Fox will continue in his private law practice.

“Over the last five years, public and private leadership in the Carolina Core have coalesced around a shared vision for the future and positioned the region as North Carolina’s next engine of transformational economic growth,” Kelly said in the release. “Mike’s professional experience and passion to serve this community, combined with his broad network and team-over-self-philosophy will help elevate the Carolina Core’s globally competitive assets and prime our region to compete and win like never before.”

Carolina Core released the following information about Fox:

“Fox is a partner with Tuggle Duggins P.A., a private law practice in Greensboro, where he specializes in business and real estate disputes, government affairs and zoning and land use. In addition to more than 30 years of legal experience, Fox brings extensive public service and economic development leadership to the organization. He has served for more than eight years on the N.C. Board of Transportation and as Chairman of the Board since 2017. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the N.C. Railroad Company, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, as well as numerous regional transportation planning organizations in the Triad. Fox was also a member of the City of Greensboro Planning Board from 2003-2009, in addition to leadership roles in many other community and civic organizations.”

“I’m very honored and humbled to be selected to follow Stan Kelly in his role at Piedmont Triad Partnership,” Fox said in the release. “PTP has really hit its stride under Stan’s leadership. The concept of ‘a win for one is a win for all’ is really consistent with my own view of how we prosper and succeed in the Triad. The next decade is full of opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of the team to maximize that for the Carolina Core.”