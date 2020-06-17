Piedmont team places in the state’s first app design contest

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — With very little programming experience, four high school students from the Piedmont placed in the top three at a recent state-wide app design contest.

Sponsored by the North Carolina Business Committee, the first ever Ready, Set, App! Contest challenged students to design an app that can help solve community problems.

Uwharrie Charter Academy in Randolph County heard about the contest and encouraged their high school students to enter. According to Assistant Dean James Green, the team of Karsyn Brower, Madelyn Fesmire, Lillie Justice and Makayla Robbins had a winning idea.

“Number one, they thrive under competition. Number two, they don’t understand how to quit. They are born leaders, all four of them,” Green said.

The team’s determination was tested from the very start, Justice explained.

“Some of our weaknesses were coding. We didn’t have any prior experiences,” Justice said.

The group studied, learned how to design an app and created the CASH app or Cash Available for Student Hands. The app allows students to post their needs like money for field trips or school supplies on the app. Then people can contribute to the cause. The idea was so good that the team placed third.

While coding might not be in their future, Brower said she learned a lot.

“Technology is always advancing and basic knowledge of coding will be useful in our future endeavors,” Brower said.

Placing third in the Ready, Set, App! Contest is just the beginning for the group. One judge was so impressed with the app that he wants to help the team develop it further.