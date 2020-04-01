Piedmont strawberry growers planning for a unique season amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strawberry growers in the Piedmont have battled late-season freezes and rainy weather. But the new season will bring a challenge growers have never dealt with before: the coronavirus.

"It's just a different world," said James Kenan, of Bernie's Berries. "This is something none of us have been accustomed to."

In previous years, families and large groups went to the southern Guilford County farm, picked up a basket and walked into the field to pick their own strawberries. Kenan said this upcoming season will be different. He has heard from other Piedmont growers where large farm tours have been canceled. At Kenan's location, the quickly approaching strawberry season will be all about social distancing and clean hands.

"If we allow them to go out there, it's going to be a handwashing facility. We have two of them. They are going to have to wash their hands before they go out there," Kenan said.

Visitors must also remain six feet apart. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will give strawberry growers another option. Farms can prepackage their strawberries for drive-thru service. Kenan explained how the drive-up service would work.

"Somebody will bring you the berries. Somebody else will take the money and both people will wear gloves," Kenan said.

According to Kenan, a large strawberry farm near Wilmington is currently using the drive-thru method.

While Bernie's Berries hasn't decided which model they will use this season, one thing is certain, their workers will wear gloves. Due to our mild winter and pleasant spring, the strawberry plants that cover his land is already producing fruit. A three-man team, wearing gloves, is harvesting large, sweet strawberries.

"It looks real good right now," Kenan said. "The berries look great. We are so tickled with them."

Kenan is confident another team of workers will arrive in mid-April. But the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic could alter those plans.

"If they don't get here, we got to get somebody in here to pick strawberries," Kenan said. "We've got six and a half acres of strawberries and three people can't pick them."

The strawberry season in the Piedmont officially starts in mid-April and lasts through the first week of June.

North Carolina is the third-largest strawberry producer. In 2018 the state grew 1,100 acres of strawberries and $21 million in farm income.