(WGHP) — This goofy boy just absolutely loves his people!

Scout is a 69 lb, 6-year-old golden retriever mix who would just be so happy to meet you! He does well on a leash and in a car, he’s good in a crate and he’s friendly and social too. He’s the whole package! He gets along fine with other dogs.

He’s very food motivated and loves to eat. He’s learning to slow down a bit and he’s been using a slow feeder.

If your hands need a sweet, incredible pup to pet, Scout’s your guy!

To be considered for Scout or another TGRR dog please go to tgrr.org/adopt