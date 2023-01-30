RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome boy is looking for the key to a home!

Locke is our Pet of the Week, and he’s an absolute sweetheart. Shelter officials say that he’s a two-year-old pointer/lab mix and he’s a playful sweetheart.

He’s learning leash manners and basic commands. He’d thrive in a home where he can get his energy out! His adoption fee has been partially sponsored, as well.

You can apply for adoption online or call Randolph County Animal Services at (336) 683-8240 to learn more about Locke.