DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a dog with a lot of potential!

The Davidson County Animal Shelter says that Legion is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s about 55 pounds. He was brought to the shelter as a stray.

They say he’s a great dog with a lot of potential and would thrive with a family who was active and could give him lots of room to run. He does get along with other dogs but shelter staff recommends bringing your dog over for a meet and greet just to make sure they get along.

He’s learning leash manners and gets better every day.

His adoption fee is $95 and he’s neutered, up to date on shots and has been microchipped.

You can meet Legion by calling the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.