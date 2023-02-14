(WGHP) — Claude may have only three legs, but he isn’t letting that slow him down!

Claude is a 3-year-old purebred standard poodle whose looking for a home from Happy Hills Animal Foundation.

He enjoys long walks, giving cuddles and all the treats he can get. He would love a couch to curl up on and a family to call his own.

His adoption fee is $250, and includes neuter, de-wormer, vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm testing and heartworm and flea/tick prevention.

For more information contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.