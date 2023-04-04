BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This wonderful girl is waiting for a happy home!

Burlington Animal Services says that Kardi has been waiting a very long time for a family. She’s 4 years old and after some time with a foster family, she has blossomed into a happy, spoiled girl. She can be a bit of a diva. She loves attention! She wants to play and be petted and just be the center of your universe.

Kardi is our Pet of the Week!

Kardi gets along with children and is great on a leash. She’d do really well with an active home. A meet and greet with any other dogs in the house would be best because she’s picky about her friends!

Visit the Burlington Animal Services website to learn more. They’re having a spring promotion where cats are only $20 to adopt and dogs have had their fees waived entirely.