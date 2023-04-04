BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This wonderful girl is waiting for a happy home!
Burlington Animal Services says that Kardi has been waiting a very long time for a family. She’s 4 years old and after some time with a foster family, she has blossomed into a happy, spoiled girl. She can be a bit of a diva. She loves attention! She wants to play and be petted and just be the center of your universe.
Kardi gets along with children and is great on a leash. She’d do really well with an active home. A meet and greet with any other dogs in the house would be best because she’s picky about her friends!
Visit the Burlington Animal Services website to learn more. They’re having a spring promotion where cats are only $20 to adopt and dogs have had their fees waived entirely.