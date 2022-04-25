WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This senior girl still has a lot of love to give.

This is Ginnger. She came to AARF after living outside for her whole life, and due to those conditions, she no longer has any teeth. But she doesn’t have a problem at all! She loves her food and is an active, mature little kitty.

Even though she lived a hard-knock life, she still loves sitting on a lap and getting petted. She’s friendly with other cats but she likes her space, and isn’t fond of dogs or small children.

To inquire about Ginnger visit the AARF (Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation) at aarfws.org