BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome fun-loving guy has his eye on you!

Berkley is 1 and a half and full of personality and sweetness! He’s still looking for his forever home, and he loves meeting new people and making friends wherever he goes.

Recently, he got the chance to go on a Dog Day Out adventure and all his chaperones said he did great! Berkley is playful and sweet but he has pretty good manners and is a good listener. He’s housetrained, affectionate and cuddly.

He’s easy to love and would fit into almost any family! Give Burlington Animal Services’ website a visit to schedule a time to meet Berkley!