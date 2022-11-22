(WGHP) – Meet a sweet, Golden girl who would brighten up your home.

Maggie is a 5-year-old Golden Retriever and she’s a chill girl who loves belly rubs and human attention! She’s happy to just chill and sleep and enjoy her own space but when it’s time to play outside she perks right up.

She loves to go on walks, but she can be a little bit of a puller. Maggie’s foster mom says that she’s really smart and is learning how to be social out and about.

Maggie would do best in a home with no other dogs, cats or kids.

You can learn more and meet Maggie by visiting Triad Golden Retriever Rescue.