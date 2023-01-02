GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This boy is hoping for the new year he’ll get a family to call his own!

Hunter is a small guy, only 35 pounds, and about a year old. He’s housetrained and loves to play with toys. He did well at a recent playdate with another doggy, so he could be a good companion.

He’s got lots and lots of energy and loves to run and jump. His foster mom says he loves to look at himself in the mirror. Hunter is just altogether a super cute, cuddly boy.

He’s not good at being alone for long periods of time, so someone who could be with him for lots of walks and playtime would be ideal.

Eager to learn and treat motivated, this sweetheart will keep you laughing and give you all the love you could want!

Text Guilford County Animal Service’s foster coordinator, Kendelle Federico at (336) 266-4128 or email kfederico@guilfordcountync.gov to schedule a chance to meet Hunter!