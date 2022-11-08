BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet boy loves, loves, loves people, according to his shelter!

That’s three loves!

Chino is a super sweet 6-year-old boy who has been waiting for so long for a family. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be petted and loved on at all times. He likes to prance and show off his good tricks, like “sit,” “speak,” and “whisper!”

He is a goofy, silly boy who will make you smile. He can be a little picky about other dogs so he might be the only four-legged member of the family.

Be a hero, because Chino is ready to be your sidekick!

Go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/visitBAS and schedule an appointment to meet him.

Burlington Animal Services’ Home for the Holidays adoption special has begun, and you can adopt any dog or cat for only $15, now through December 31st. To view all available pets, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/viewpets.