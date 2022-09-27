(WGHP) — Whether it’s a Rip in a blanket, a Rip on the living room carpet or a Rip in a leash, this might just be the best Rip to have in your life.

Rip is a two-year-old, 60-pound Pit mix. But Randolph County Animal Services says don’t let his big size fool you. He is a giant love bug!

“He loves to go for walks and he knows his basic commands,” the shelter said. “He will sit and give high fives and is working on his leash walking.”

Rip is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and is heartworm negative. He’s already neutered, and his adoption fee has been partially sponsored and is now $50.

If you are interested, contact Randolph County Animal Services at (336) 683-8240 or by email at rcaspets@randolphcountync.gov.