WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky stray is ready for his forever home!

Bones the foxhound mix was found as a stray and taken in by a kind family who helped put some weight on him so he’d be healthy enough to adopt. He’s around 2 and a half and house-trained. He’s working on his crate training too.

AARF of Winston-Salem says that Bones is a friendly, playful boy who loves being around his people, even if he can be a little shy. He likes being with other dogs who are as playful as he is. An older dog might find him a little exhausting.

He didn’t mess with the cats in his first foster home, so that’s a sign! He’s good on car rides and does well on leash walks.

Despite his hound-ish origins, Bones is probably not much of a hunter, but he could definitely be a good family buddy.

You can meet AARF of Winston-Salem’s dogs on Saturdays at their Thurston Street location. If you’d like to apply for Bones or any other dogs, visit their website.