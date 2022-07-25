WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, affectionate boy is looking for a peaceful home.

Meet Max! This year-and-a-half-old Staffie (American Staffordshire Terrier, if you didn’t know!) is a beautiful, affectionate boy who loves tummy rubs and playing with his foster sister! He has done very well in what AARFWS calls a “peaceful and predictable” environment.

He often looks to his foster mom for reassurance so he’s hoping for a forever family that’s kind and attentive and loves quality time. He gets along with other dogs and children!

Visit the AARFWS website to find out how to visit with sweet Max!