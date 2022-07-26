ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Are you dreaming of a snowy winter?

Well, we can’t give you that. But we can introduce you to a dog that will remind you of the cold expanses of the Siberian wilderness! Meet Asha.

Asha is a 2-year-old husky who was found as a stray in May. She’s a very sweet girl that, like huskies tend to be, is a little high-energy. She would do great in a home that’s had huskies before and understands their behavior and the sort of training Asha will need.

If you’re interested in bringing Asha into your home, you can contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter. The shelter would prefer anyone who already has dogs to schedule a “meet and greet” because Asha can play a little rough, and it’s important to know if other dogs in the home can tolerate her roughhousing!

Give Rockingham County Animal Shelter at (336) 394-0075.